Karnataka PU student ends life after failing exams; second case in two days

TUMAKURU: A PUC student who got failed in two of the subjects died by suicide at his home in Basavapattana on Tuesday. This is second such death in Karnataka in the last two days.

The deceased identified as Chethan, a student of Vijaya PU College, had failed in Biology(30) and Chemistry(29). However, he had told his parents that he had obtained 89 per cent overall. On the pretext of taking bath, he locked himself and when he did not turn up even after one hour, the mother called up his father who was away.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Kyathsandra police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)