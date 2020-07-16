STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown in seven Karnataka disttricts, strict curbs in 10 others

Some districts in self-imposed shutdown, others seal borders to fight Covid-19 

Published: 16th July 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman stops two people on a two-wheeler as Bengaluru started its week-long lockdown

A traffic policeman stops two people on a two-wheeler as Bengaluru started its week-long lockdown on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stranded passengers outside railway stations and bus stands, crowds at the airport, deserted markets, empty roads and law enforcement officers cracking down on lockdown norms violators, marked the first day of the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural. Starting Wednesday, at least four more districts—Bidar, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad—went under lockdown as well, in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 spread. 

Shivamogga will see a lockdown from Thursday, until further orders, as decided at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and district minister KS Eshwarappa. While the lockdown ends on July 22 in Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Dakshina Kannada will open on July 23, Dharwad on July 24 and Kalaburagi on July 21.“Essential services will be available. I appeal to citizens not to panic, follow all norms, take precautions and cooperate with the government,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Tuesday night, ahead of the lockdown. 

Four other districts—Hassan, Kolar, Gadag and Chikkaballapur —have imposed voluntary lockdown with traders’ unions and vendors’ associations deciding to shut business by 2pm every day. Kodagu, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot are witnessing heavier restrictions and partial lockdowns, as ordered by district authorities. While the authorities have not ordered a lockdown in Udupi, district borders have been sealed till July 31. Those wanting to enter or exit the district via Shiroor check-post, Hejamady check-post, Mala, Someshwara, Hosangadi, among other places, were given time till 8pm Wednesday. 

In Kodagu, night curfew has been extended to 12 hours, and businesses will be allowed to function only between 6am and 6pm till July 31. Instead of the Sunday lockdown, the authorities have decided on a complete lockdown through the weekend. In Bagalkot too, night curfew has been extended from 6pm to 6am. The week-long lockdown in Dakshina Kannada came into effect at 8pm on Wednesday, while in Dharwad, it began at 10am. In Dakshina Kannada, emergency services and government offices have been exempted from the lockdown, while grocery shops will be open only between 8am and 11am. While public transport is prohibited, people who have booked their flights and trains in advance are permitted to move. 

Dharwad district announced a 10-day lockdown from July 15 to midnight of July 24. All businesses, except those engaged in agriculture, manufacturing and construction work, will remain closed. Shops selling essentials will be open from 5 am to 12 noon, from Monday to Saturday. Transportation services have been stopped, and those entering the district will need passes from the administration. Dharwad district police have set up 16 check-posts along the borders. While life appeared normal on Wednesday morning, with people thronging shops to purchase essentials, roads wore a deserted look by afternoon as policemen cracked down on lockdown violators. In Kalaburagi, essentials are allowed between 10am and 3pm, with the lockdown in full force. 

The Shivamogga district administration decided to impose afternoon lockdown from Thursday, shutting down all activities from 2 pm till 5 am the next day, until further orders. In Chikkamagaluru, the administration has shut inter-district movement of vehicles and also extended night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am. While there is no official lockdown in Kolar district, Bangarpet MLA S N Narayanaswamy, in the presence of tahsildar Ramesh, during a meeting on Wednesday, decided to impose lockdown on the town from July 16 to 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp