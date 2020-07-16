Lockdown in seven Karnataka disttricts, strict curbs in 10 others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stranded passengers outside railway stations and bus stands, crowds at the airport, deserted markets, empty roads and law enforcement officers cracking down on lockdown norms violators, marked the first day of the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural. Starting Wednesday, at least four more districts—Bidar, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad—went under lockdown as well, in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Shivamogga will see a lockdown from Thursday, until further orders, as decided at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and district minister KS Eshwarappa. While the lockdown ends on July 22 in Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Dakshina Kannada will open on July 23, Dharwad on July 24 and Kalaburagi on July 21.“Essential services will be available. I appeal to citizens not to panic, follow all norms, take precautions and cooperate with the government,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Tuesday night, ahead of the lockdown.

Four other districts—Hassan, Kolar, Gadag and Chikkaballapur —have imposed voluntary lockdown with traders’ unions and vendors’ associations deciding to shut business by 2pm every day. Kodagu, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot are witnessing heavier restrictions and partial lockdowns, as ordered by district authorities. While the authorities have not ordered a lockdown in Udupi, district borders have been sealed till July 31. Those wanting to enter or exit the district via Shiroor check-post, Hejamady check-post, Mala, Someshwara, Hosangadi, among other places, were given time till 8pm Wednesday.

In Kodagu, night curfew has been extended to 12 hours, and businesses will be allowed to function only between 6am and 6pm till July 31. Instead of the Sunday lockdown, the authorities have decided on a complete lockdown through the weekend. In Bagalkot too, night curfew has been extended from 6pm to 6am. The week-long lockdown in Dakshina Kannada came into effect at 8pm on Wednesday, while in Dharwad, it began at 10am. In Dakshina Kannada, emergency services and government offices have been exempted from the lockdown, while grocery shops will be open only between 8am and 11am. While public transport is prohibited, people who have booked their flights and trains in advance are permitted to move.

Dharwad district announced a 10-day lockdown from July 15 to midnight of July 24. All businesses, except those engaged in agriculture, manufacturing and construction work, will remain closed. Shops selling essentials will be open from 5 am to 12 noon, from Monday to Saturday. Transportation services have been stopped, and those entering the district will need passes from the administration. Dharwad district police have set up 16 check-posts along the borders. While life appeared normal on Wednesday morning, with people thronging shops to purchase essentials, roads wore a deserted look by afternoon as policemen cracked down on lockdown violators. In Kalaburagi, essentials are allowed between 10am and 3pm, with the lockdown in full force.

The Shivamogga district administration decided to impose afternoon lockdown from Thursday, shutting down all activities from 2 pm till 5 am the next day, until further orders. In Chikkamagaluru, the administration has shut inter-district movement of vehicles and also extended night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am. While there is no official lockdown in Kolar district, Bangarpet MLA S N Narayanaswamy, in the presence of tahsildar Ramesh, during a meeting on Wednesday, decided to impose lockdown on the town from July 16 to 23.