Naga Sai tops Davanagere’s Siddaganga College

V Naga Sai of Siddaganga PU College secured first place in the II PU results in the Science stream.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:12 AM

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: V Naga Sai of Siddaganga PU College secured first place in the II PU results in the Science stream. Naga Sai secured 96 in Kannada, 94 in English, 99 in Physics, 99 in Chemistry, 100 each in Mathematics and Biology. With this he secured 98 per cent in total and topped the college. Out of 746 students, 2 in Physics, 4 in Chemistry, 81 in Mathematics, 7 in Biology and 9 in Computer Science got full marks. Uday H Dhumminal got 100 each in PCMB, and is the only student in the district to attain the feat. Principal Gayatri Chimmad said 33 students got 95% or more, 165 got more than 90% while 308 got distinction. This is a rare feat in the history of Siddaganga Institutions.

111 from Vishwachethana PU College gets distinction

 In all, 111 students of Vishwachethana Vidyaniketana Residential PU College secured distinction in the PU examination results announced on Tuesday. College secretary Vijayalakshmi attributed it to better coaching and hard work of the students. She added that 162 students secured first class and a majority of students secured full marks in various subjects. Bhoomika Achar V M got 588 out of 600, followed by Pooja SM with 586 and Nayana D R with 583 marks in second and third positions, respectively. She congratulated the students and lecturers for the college securing this feat.

Neha Raikar tops Science Academy PU college

 Neha Manjunath Raikar of Science Academy PU College bagged 96.33% and secured first position in the PU II Science stream. The results were announced on Tuesday. Neha got 578 out of 600 marks, followed by A S Megha and Swathi J Acharya with 570 marks (95%). T Keerthana got 568 marks and secured third position in the college. The college administration and lecturers congratulated the students.

