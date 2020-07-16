Siddaramaiah blames govt for poor PUC results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah blamed State Education Minister Suresh Kumar for the low pass percentage in the PUC-II exams. He said that a list of 1,298 candidates had been finalized for the posts of PUC lecturers in 2018 after an exhaustive recruitment process but Kumar cancelled the process. He said that the cancellation adversely affected students because of the shortage of teachers and that was the reason for the poor pass percentage.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the entire education process suffered under the curent government over the past four months. Former minister H K Patil said that earlier, as soon as the staffers were selected, they were made to wait despite completing all the formalities. He said the shortage of teachers would impact students.