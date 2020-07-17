STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress up in arms over Sriramulu’s comment

A host of Congress leaders launched an all-out attack on Sriramulu for his comments. “Govt has thoroughly failed. Ppl are suffering.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister B Sriramulu’s comments have landed him in controversy yet again, and the Congress has been an unsparing Opposition. Deeming Sriramulu’s comments that ‘God alone can save Karnataka from Covid-19’ a sign of incompetence, the Congress, led by State unit chief DK Shivakumar have demanded not just Sriramulu’s, but the entire cabinet’s resignation. 

“Statements by ministers like Sriramulu and Sudhakar shows how incompetent the government is. They are causing panic among people. If they cannot do their jobs properly and take care of people, the BS Yediyurappa government has no moral right to remain in power. When they can’t manage Covid-19 and have left everything to God, let them all resign and let there be President’s Rule imposed in Karnataka,” Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday. 

A host of Congress leaders launched an all-out attack on Sriramulu for his comments. “Govt has thoroughly failed. Ppl are suffering. What r u in power for? Only to make money even in the Covid disaster. U have admitted UR incapable. U have left K’taka to God. Do the next logical thing, resign & go home(SIC)” tweeted former Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda. 

