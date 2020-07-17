Delay in test reports due to huge rush

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The members of the risk assessment committee at the Covid Hospital are worrying for the delay in the process of testing despite 25 lab technicians working 24X27 at the Covid laboratory.

The technicians are unable to give the reports on time as the neighbouring district hospitals are also sending the swab samples to the Hassan hospital for testing. Data available with the Express show that nearly 1,000 people come daily for the Covid-19 test.

The technicians reportedly were working under pressure and alleged wrong reports also demoralized them as they were taken to task by the senior officials following complaints from the patients. The health officials and the district authorities are worrying about the movement of people after giving swab for testing. The help desk at the district health and family welfare office and Covid control rooms received complaints from the people in this regard.

Dr Krishnamurthy, Superintendent of the designated Covid-19 hospital, said that 25 lab technicians have been working 24X7 in different shifts. They are working under heavy pressure following the increase of swab tests, he added. Dr Ravi Kumar, Director, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, said that efforts are on to give reports at the earliest