From 95 to 18 cases per day in one week, is COVID-19 on the decline in Tumakuru?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Last Friday, as many as 95 people including 25 KSRP men who returned from Bengaluru and a private TV channel cameraperson tested positive for COVID-19 here. But the trend has been on the decline since then as only 18 people including one cop tested positive on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday saw 25 cases each followed by 35 on Monday and a whopping 52 on Tuesday. But there has been a decline since with 32 cases on Wednesday and just 15 on Thursday.

630 cases have been reported so far, of which 345 are active, while just four are being treated in the ICU at the designated hospital. The toll stood at 18 with most of them in their late fifties or older.

Interestingly, some of the patients who recovered showed courage to come on camera to boost the morale of other patients. One of the elderly patients even broke down, overcome with emotion as the staff had treated her well.

"The rate of recovery has also increased as 49 and 45 people got discharged on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. We may need one week's time to predict the trend and find out if it's due to the lockdown in places like Bengaluru," clarified the district health officer Dr M B Nagendrappa.

As many as 1,545 persons have been under close observation as they were primary and secondary contacts of patients, he added.