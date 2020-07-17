Govt teachers on Covid duty worried, say they are at risk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers of government primary schools engaged in contact tracing say they are at risk of contracting Covid-19 due to delays in sanitising or sealing off patients' houses. A school teacher told The New Indian Express that information about primary and secondary contacts, family members, neighbours etc, must uploaded onto an app developed by the State government.

“When we were noting the details at a house in Kammanahalli, the patient’s family told us the house had not been sanitised yet. It was only after we alerted the medical officer and the local corporator that the house was sanitised. We are at risk, but if we complain, authorities talk ill of us,” said a teacher requesting anonymity.

A teacher who is asthmatic said that when she raised concerns about delays in sanitisation, she was accused of lying. During a visit to the house of a patient, she found that the house had not been sanitised.



“Neighbours were not even aware of the case. Only when we got there we realised the patient had been asked to isolate at home. We then informed the revenue inspector to get the place sanitised,” she said.



Basavaraj Gurikar, president of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association, said, “They give masks and face shields, but that is not enough. We have requested several times that teachers not be forced to do this. But they are not listening to us.” BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said that he would look into the issue.