STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt teachers on Covid duty worried, say they are at risk

Teachers of government primary schools engaged in contact tracing say they are at risk of contracting Covid-19 due to delays in sanitising or sealing off patients' houses. 

Published: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers of government primary schools engaged in contact tracing say they are at risk of contracting Covid-19 due to delays in sanitising or sealing off patients' houses. A school teacher told The New Indian Express that information about primary and secondary contacts, family members, neighbours etc, must uploaded onto an app developed by the State government.

 “When we were noting the details at a house in Kammanahalli, the patient’s family told us the house had not been sanitised yet. It was only after we alerted the medical officer and the local corporator that the house was sanitised. We are at risk, but if we complain, authorities talk ill of us,” said a teacher requesting anonymity.

A teacher who is asthmatic said that when she raised concerns about delays in sanitisation, she was accused of lying. During a visit to the house of a patient, she found that the house had not been sanitised.

“Neighbours were not even aware of the case. Only when we got there we realised the patient had been asked to isolate at home. We then informed the revenue inspector to get the place sanitised,” she said. 

Basavaraj Gurikar, president of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association, said, “They give masks and face shields, but that is not enough. We have requested several times that teachers not be forced to do this. But they are not listening to us.” BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said that he would look into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp