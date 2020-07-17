STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister Eshwarappa threatens to transfer Shivamogga SP if crime spree continues

Eshwarappa’s warning comes after incidents of miscreants setting fire to stationary vehicles at night. A gang also robbed residents of Kuvempu Nagar at their homes at knife point.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa who is in charge of Shivamogga district has warned Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaju that he will be replaced if he fails to prevent crimes such as murder, arson and robbery in the city and its outskirts. Eshwarappa said people are not happy with the police as crime has increased in the city.

Eshwarappa’s warning comes after incidents of miscreants setting fire to stationary vehicles at night. On Thursday night, a bike and auto-rickshaw parked in front of the owners' houses were set ablaze. A week ago, a lorry, car, two motorcycles and a push cart had been set on fire at Ilyas Nagar, New Mandli, Savai Palya and Seege Hatti.

Recently, a gang also robbed residents of Kuvempu Nagar at their homes at knife point. They also broke open window panes of some cars and made away with valuables kept inside. A man was also murdered on the outskirts of the city. Eshwarappa, who visited Seege Hatti on Friday morning after residents panicked following the incident, attributed the crimes to the failure of policing in the city.

“The people feel that the police department is not performing its duties and hence they are approaching me to air their grievances. I was told that a gang of three people robbed residents at Kuvempu Nagar recently. I have warned the SP and other police officers that I would have to transfer them from the district and bring a new team of officers if they fail to curb crime,” Eshwarappa said.

The minister said there are complaints that ganja is being sold and consumed in the city. There is also a complaint that liquor is being sold 24x7. "I’m really pained by the incidents as I’m the MLA of the constituency. I assure the people that action will be taken,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Shivamogga
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp