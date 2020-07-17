Karnataka minister Eshwarappa threatens to transfer Shivamogga SP if crime spree continues

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa who is in charge of Shivamogga district has warned Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaju that he will be replaced if he fails to prevent crimes such as murder, arson and robbery in the city and its outskirts. Eshwarappa said people are not happy with the police as crime has increased in the city.

Eshwarappa’s warning comes after incidents of miscreants setting fire to stationary vehicles at night. On Thursday night, a bike and auto-rickshaw parked in front of the owners' houses were set ablaze. A week ago, a lorry, car, two motorcycles and a push cart had been set on fire at Ilyas Nagar, New Mandli, Savai Palya and Seege Hatti.

Recently, a gang also robbed residents of Kuvempu Nagar at their homes at knife point. They also broke open window panes of some cars and made away with valuables kept inside. A man was also murdered on the outskirts of the city. Eshwarappa, who visited Seege Hatti on Friday morning after residents panicked following the incident, attributed the crimes to the failure of policing in the city.

“The people feel that the police department is not performing its duties and hence they are approaching me to air their grievances. I was told that a gang of three people robbed residents at Kuvempu Nagar recently. I have warned the SP and other police officers that I would have to transfer them from the district and bring a new team of officers if they fail to curb crime,” Eshwarappa said.

The minister said there are complaints that ganja is being sold and consumed in the city. There is also a complaint that liquor is being sold 24x7. "I’m really pained by the incidents as I’m the MLA of the constituency. I assure the people that action will be taken,” he added.