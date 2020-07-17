STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mass marriage event may not happen this year due to pandemic

The State Government’s ambitious mass marriage programme – Sapthapadi – might not happen this year.

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s ambitious mass marriage programme – Sapthapadi – might not happen this year. Under Sapthapadi, 1,000 couples will tie the knot and the bride and groom will be given Rs 55,000 that includes 8 gm of mangalsutra and silk clothes. The event will take place in 100 temples owned by the State Endowment Department. 

The government had earlier scheduled to hold it on April 26 and May 24. In fact, they had done some preparations, including publicising it. But due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the government could not conduct it. Later, the government announced that it will be held in July and August. This was widely criticised as the government was going ahead with it despite the Covid crisis.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rohini Sindhuri, Commissioner of Endowment Department, said though the event is now scheduled to be held in July and August, it is unlikely that they will go ahead with it due to the prevailing situation. “We might not be able to hold it this year at all,’’ she said. However, sources from the Endowment Department said that hundreds of people had registered for July and August. “We have to intimate them,” sources said.

This apart, the government will be strictly monitoring fairs during Shravana masa (auspicious month) which will start in the next few days. “Fairs are nothing but people gathering in one place which is already prohibited under the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. Under this, people cannot gather in one place. There will be no fairs and chariot pulling this year,’’ official sources said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa said, “Festivals and fairs are part of our culture. But going by this situation, these  cannot be allowed. Villagers understand the situation and we are sure they will not organise any fair.”

Sapthapadi Mass marriage COVID 19
