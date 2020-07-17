STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Repeal land reform fiat, says Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded the Karnataka Government to repeal its ordinance amending the Land Reforms Act.

Published: 17th July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded the Karnataka Government to repeal its ordinance amending the Land Reforms Act. Terming it a bigger scam than the mining one, Siddaramaiah accused the government of compromising on the welfare of poor farmers to aid real estate honchos and corporates to take over agricultural land. 

“B S Yediyurappa is betraying farmers by repealing Sections 79A, which prescribes income limit to purchase farmland, 79B- which prohibits non-farmers from purchasing agricultural land, 79C-which imposes fine if fake affidavit is filed, and Sec 80 which prohibits the transfer of agricultural land to non-farmers,” Siddaramaiah said at a press conference. The Congress will protest against the move in the Assembly and outside, he added.

Siddaramaiah said the government’s justification that amendments have been made to attract investments were flimsy. He pointed out that Karnataka had always been at the top two ranks for investments during his chief ministership.  “Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s amendment to the historical Land Reforms Act is an attempt to stifle Congress’ revolutionary policy which had aimed to empower the actual tiller of the land. The amendment will enable the rich, and not the farmer, to own land,” he said. 

He added that more than 25 lakh tenants farmers and their families had benefited from the implementation of the Land Reforms Act, 1974. He demanded that the ordinance be repealed, warning that such moves will jeopardise food security of the nation.  Reacting to Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said there was no question of repealing the ordinance. “The Congress had also earlier backed these amendments deeming them pro-development.  It is surprising that Siddaramaiah is criticising it,” he said.

Death knell for farmers: Congress  
Mysuru: Condemning the changes made to the existing Karnataka Land Reforms Act, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Thursday burnt a copy of the gazette notification of the ordinance.  “The amended Act will ease restrictions on buying agricultural land. It drops Sections 79A, 79B, and 79C of the Act that imposed stringent restrictions on ownership. This will sound the death knell for farmers,” he said. Congress leaders, who have been alleging corruption in the purchase of medical supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, have now accused a relative of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Chief Minister’s political secretary of involvement in the scam. At a press conference here, Lakshman alleged that the CM B S Yediyurappa-led government is looting public money in the name of fighting Covid-19. 

ASHA workers meet Siddaramaiah  
ASHA workers, who have been protesting against the government and boycotting work, met Congress Legislative Party chief and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday, seeking his support to their cause. A few days earlier, they had met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar at his residence. In a letter, the ASHA workers urged Siddaramaiah to back their protest demanding regularised pay, safer work environment and safety kits while being deployed for Covid-19 duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Land Reforms Act
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp