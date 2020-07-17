STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents in Bengaluru join hands to rent ambulance on standby for 3700 families

Worried by multiple news reports of patients failing to get an ambulance or being charged exorbitant costs if they get one, the residents decided to gear up for an emergency

Published: 17th July 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:49 PM

Ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

After incidents where a shortage of ambulances led to the deaths of patients, a group of 37 residents welfare associations (RWAs) in Kanakapura in Bengaluru have rented an ambulance to cater to 3700 families.

Done under the banner of Change Makers of Kanakapura, the cost boils down to Rs 60 per month per family, with the vehicle on standby at Kanakapura road, Konankunte cross, with ICU trained nursing staff and driver at their beck and call.

"One resident who suffered a heart attack passed away as the hospital said their ambulance was preoccupied and could only reach him in an hour. In another case, a person who suffered a mild heart attack and was breathless could not get an ambulance because all hospitals feared it was COVID-19. Finally, the family had to drive him down in a car, where he was tested for COVID-19 and only after he turned negative was he sent for angioplasty," said Abdul Aleem, member of the RWA federation.

Worried by multiple news reports of patients failing to get an ambulance or being charged exorbitant costs if they get one, the residents including apartment dwellers decided to gear up for an emergency.

The total cost is Rs 2 lakh per month and the ambulance is equipped with a ventilator, ambu bag, suction apparatus, bain circuit, PPE kits, cardiac monitor, infusion pump and oxygen cylinder provided by JK Ambulance Service.

It will cater to residents along the Sarakki signal to NICE road junction stretch. There will be 3 nursing staff on three 8-hour shifts and 2 drivers on 12-hour shifts.

They have even prepared for a scenario where a vehicle is required by more than one patient.

"In such a situation, the vendor has promised to give one more ambulance at the same time," Aleem said, adding, "We will use it for all kinds of patients. If a patient is COVID positive or a suspect, the vehicle will be sanitized after transporting them. PPE kits will be provided to the patient and staff."

This ambulance is a form of insurance for residents for the next six months, so they are not left helpless in case there is a medical emergency.

