Another bleak milestone, 115 dead due to Covid-19 in single day

The state recorded 115 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, which is the highest for a single day, and the toll went up to 1,147, taking the fatality rate  2.05%.

Published: 18th July 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 115 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, which is the highest for a single day, and the toll went up to 1,147, taking the fatality rate  2.05%. Karnataka also stood second among states in the death count, with only Maharashtra registering a higher number at 257 deaths. Bengaluru recorded 75 deaths and most of them were SARI and ILI cases. The mortality rate in the city went up to 2.04%, just 0.1% lesser than the state’s figures. The state also crossed the 55,000-mark in positive cases with 3,693 new cases. The tally is at 55,115, with active cases at 33,205. 

The state also tested 24,700 samples, the highest for a day. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “The WHO recommends 140 tests/day/million population. Karnataka is conducting 297 tests/day/million and is among top 10 states/UTs conducting 140 tests or more. So far, we have conducted more than 9.25 lakh tests and all of them are RT-PCR that provide accurate results.”

Of the 3,693 cases, Bengaluru Urban was on top of the list with 2,208 cases. Dharwad reported 157 cases, Ballari 133, Vijaypura 118, Belgavi 95, Mysuru 93, Kalaburgi 89, Udupi 80, Uttara Kannada 75, Bidar 69, Gadag 59, Haveri 58, Kolar 51, Dakshina Kannada 39, Tumakuru 36, Raichur and Bengaluru Rural 33 each, Davanagere and Chikkaballapura 31 each, Koppal 30, Bagalkot 29, Chikkamagaluru 28, Chitradurga 24, Mandya 22, Hassan 21, Ramanagara 14, Kodagu 13, Shivamogga and Chamrajnagar 10 each, and Yadgir four.

Covid-19 death
