STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka COVID patients admitted at govt hospitals allege negligence, demand to return home

Several messages and videos exposing the plight of patients and COVID wards have gone viral which show the worsening conditions in the COVID designated hospitals.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Fearing the worsening conditions of the COVID wards in the government hospitals, several COVID patients are desperate to return home in a bid to save their lives. 

Several messages and videos exposing the plight of patients and COVID wards have gone viral which show the worsening conditions in the COVID designated hospitals.

A day after a 65-year-old patient died writhing in pain naked on the floor at BIMS COVID ward, several messages were abuzz on social networking sites with requests from patients seeking help to shift back home.

A young resident of Athani tweeted on Saturday saying "I was admitted to BIMS yesterday. Given the miserable condition of the COVID ward here, I am sure to get infected by various other diseases. Please shift me to Athani". The COVID patient says he will become vulnerable to other diseases if he continued to stay at BIMS.

Another 65-year-old patient with comorbidities from Belagavi city who died on Thursday had asked for his own "attender" at the COVID ward.

For almost a week, his wife attended the COVID positive person, whose condition was extremely critical until he died. The woman still awaits her COVID-19 test results.

Her family members said, had the hospital and the healthcare staff taken care of the coronavirus patient, the woman wouldn't have to attend her husband.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Another message widely circulated on social media said, "my cousin (non-COVID) is asked to take care of her Covid19 relative at the COVID ward in BIMS. He is asked to inject insulin to the COVID patient who is a diabetic as the nurses will not be able to help check blood or sugar levels of the patient. They (staff) say they don't have a facility to test sugar levels. They say, there are 100 patients in the ward and that they can't take care of all of them. You have to help the patient to the washroom, food, etc."

The messages about the vulnerability of COVID patients in the designated hospitals has shocked people living in containment zones in Belagavi, where the Covid19 cases have drastically surged in the last few days.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Director of BIMS, Vinay Dastikop said, the hospital had enough staff to attend to all the COVID patients. "We have never asked any of the patients to get their own attenders. The attenders are needed only in the case of paediatric patients. The positive patients are attended effectively in the hospital," he added.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said, to streamline healthcare facilities for Covid19 patients, COVID Care Centres had been set up in 10 taluks of Belagavi where asymptomatic positive patients would be admitted. The positive patients in critical condition who needed regular care and treatment only were being shifted to BIMS, he added. According to him, facilities to house COVID patients also were made in Belagavi's KLE Hospital and ESI Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka govt govt hospital
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi rains cause major traffic jam due to water-logging in several areas
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp