Karnataka may run into bigger Covid crisis round the corner

Shortage of beds can worsen the situation; Experts warn of strain on healthcare system

Published: 18th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare personnel in PPE suits attend to a person at a Covid-19 fever clinic on JC Road in Bengaluru on Friday | meghana sastry

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A looming health crisis stares the state in the face and its capital Bengaluru may most likely bear the brunt of it. Experts have warned of a huge shortage in beds and healthcare personnel even as Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing. These problems have already existed on the ground, but will only worsen as the state continues to break its own record every day in the number of cases, they warn.

As on Friday, Karnataka recorded 55,115 Covid-19 cases of which 33,205 are active. Of these, Bengaluru’s count is 27,496 cases, of which 20,623 are active cases currently under treatment.The BBMP’s real-time dashboard on availability of beds as on July 17 shows 396 of them available in government hospitals, 58 in government medical colleges, 4,585 in private hospitals, 924 in private medical colleges and 239 in Covid Care Centres. 

Over the last few days, 1,700 AYUSH doctors and 42,000 ASHA workers have stopped reporting to work, further straining the already ailing public healthcare system in Karnataka. Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HoD of Pulmonology at Manipal Hospital explained that it is not just about reaching the peak, but how we reach it.

“If we reach two lakh cases in 10 days, there is no chance we will have enough beds. If we reach the same figure in two months, we still have a chance of finding beds for patients. In Bengaluru, if we see around 800 cases per day, and say 60 of them need ICU, it will be difficult to find ICU beds for all of them. None of the prediction models are accurate and there are a lot of unpredictable factors driving this pandemic,” said Dr Mysore, who is also on the tele-ICU committee which is monitoring high-risk cases in the state.

‘Use of Care Centres, home isolation should be popularised’

Apart from the non-availability of AYUSH doctors and ASHA workers, Dr Mysore said, “About 20-30% of healthcare staff are getting infected, which is worrying. Even after they recover, they do not wish to resume work. All this threatens the quality of care and distracts us from managing the pandemic.” At present, 50% of beds in private hospitals must be reserved for patients. “We are seeing 2,000-odd cases a day in Bengaluru. If this increases to 5,000, of which 20-30% require hospitalisation, we will not have enough beds,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president-elect, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Associations.

“We are working with 50% staff. As cases rise, 10% could contract the virus and another 10% may just quit. We’ve been asking the government to recall final-year MBBS, nursing and pharmacy students, MSc, BSc graduates, and train them,” he said. He said medicos currently working will be quarantined after two weeks, creating a staff crunch. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has a database of students who could be recalled for Covid duties, he said.

Use of Covid Care Centres and home isolation are not being popularised, says Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee to the State Government. “We are looking at a crisis with bed shortage in the future with rising cases. To counter this, CCCs and home isolation must be popularised. People are running helter-skelter to find beds and it is high time treatment at home is made acceptable and implemented. It is essential to reduce demand for beds. Those eligible must be motivated to opt for CCCs and private centres,” Dr Sudarshan said.

BSY to meet pvt medical colleges
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called a meeting with representatives of private college hospitals 
at his home office ‘Krishna’ at 4 pm on Saturday, in a bid to seek suggestions from them towards fighting the pandemic better. 

TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
Comments

