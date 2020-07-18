Karnataka police canine who traced 60 cases including 30 murders facilitated

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DEVANGERE: K9 official Tunga, a female Doberman, was felicitated for its efforts in unearthing the murder mystery at Shanthisagar hills in Santhebennur police station limits. ADGP Dr Amar Kumar Pandey who felicitated Tunga said that the K9 officer worked effectively to trace the accused by running nearly 11 kilometres and it is a proud moment for the Karnataka State Police.

Nine-year-old Tunga was inducted into dog squad nine years back and it has till now traced about 60 cases out of which 30 are murder case, 25 theft and 5 dacoity cases. The K9 officer unearthed the case within 3 hours 45 minutes by crossing several villages.

Giving details of the incident, dog handler KM Prakash said that the operation started at 9 PM from the Shanthisagar (Sulekere) hills and Tunga moved through Sulekere Siddappa temple, canal near it, Hosur road, Kere Bilachi, Somalapura (liquor outlet), Somalapura Thanda and finally spotted the accused at Kashipura at 12:45 PM.

Prakash who generally runs with Tunga had secured the CM's gold medal in 2018 and was promoted as head constable last year.

SP Hanumantharaya and other police officials were present at the felicitation programme.