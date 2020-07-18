Karnataka registers 40,000 marriages in three months, Ballari records highest

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: It may have been a tough time for several people during the three months of lockdown that began in March 2020, but it did not deter those who wanted to tie knots. Karnataka recorded a whopping rise in marriage registrations after large gatherings and mass marriages were halted due to coronavirus spread.

As per government data between March and June more than 40,000 registered marriages reported in Karnataka and Ballari district itself reported nearly 12,000 registered marriages which is the highest in the state.

Most marriages that take place in halls and big pandals are often not registered or get registered later. But this time due to lockdown most of the couple who tied knots had no choice but get their marriage registered.

Compared to last year, marriage registrations are higher in numbers this year, a senior official from the District Marriages Register Officer said. "When the government allowed marriages to be organised there were several conditions. Plus there was travel involved and this made many go for register marriage to avoid taking any risks during the pandemic. For numbers, in 2019 Ballari saw 1,141 marriages being registered but in the last three months the district has seen registration of 12,300 marriages," the official noted.

"Despite restrictions, the district and other parts of Karnataka saw few VIP weddings, crowded gatherings in some rural areas as well. There were also online marriages conducted during the lockdown. But most of these events were registered this time," the official added.

"We wanted to organise marriage for 50 people but we thought it would lead to confusion and rift among the relatives. Hence we decided to register our marriage on the same date which was fixed. We shall invite all for a get together once the pandemic settles down," said a newly married couple from Ballari.

