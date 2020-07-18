STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka registers 40,000 marriages in three months, Ballari records highest

Karnataka recorded a whopping rise in marriage registrations after large gatherings and mass marriages were halted due to coronavirus spread. 

Published: 18th July 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: It may have been a tough time for several people during the three months of lockdown that began in March 2020, but it did not deter those who wanted to tie knots. Karnataka recorded a whopping rise in marriage registrations after large gatherings and mass marriages were halted due to coronavirus spread. 

As per government data between March and June more than 40,000 registered marriages reported in Karnataka and Ballari district itself reported nearly 12,000 registered marriages which is the highest in the state.

Most marriages that take place in halls and big pandals are often not registered or get registered later. But this time due to lockdown most of the couple who tied knots had no choice but get their marriage registered.

Compared to last year, marriage registrations are higher in numbers this year, a senior official from the District Marriages Register Officer said. "When the government allowed marriages to be organised there were several conditions. Plus there was travel involved and this made many go for register marriage to avoid taking any risks during the pandemic. For numbers, in 2019 Ballari saw 1,141 marriages being registered but in the last three months the district has seen registration of 12,300 marriages," the official noted.

"Despite restrictions, the district and other parts of Karnataka saw few VIP weddings, crowded gatherings in some rural areas as well. There were also online marriages conducted during the lockdown. But most of these events were registered this time," the official added.

"We wanted to organise marriage for 50 people but we thought it would lead to confusion and rift among the relatives. Hence we decided to register our marriage on the same date which was fixed. We shall invite all for a get together once the pandemic settles down," said a newly married couple from Ballari.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown lockdown weddings marriage Karnataka weddings Ballari Coronavirus social distancing
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp