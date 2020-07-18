STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa not for extending lockdown

With the state’s finances under severe stress, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has categorically ruled out extending the lockdown in Bengaluru by another week.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa spends time with two calves at his residence

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state’s finances under severe stress, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has categorically ruled out extending the lockdown in Bengaluru by another week. At a meeting of Bengaluru zonal in-charge ministers, officials and MPs on Friday, Yediyurappa asked for focus to be shifted on resolving issues related to the testing-hospitalisation-recovery process.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that given the heavy losses being incurred by the State Government as well as private individuals due to the lockdown, Yediyurappa does not see it as a viable option anymore. Despite the steep spike in the number of cases, the CM is keen on allowing all economic activity, while addressing existing loopholes and scaling up testing and healthcare facilities further. Karnataka has so far tested 9,50,177 samples since March, with 24,700 of them tested on Friday alone.

“Lockdown is not a solution to contain Covid-19. There is no such thought of extending the lockdown,” the CM is believed to have told the ministers, MPs and officials in the meeting. His stance was made loud and clear after BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar and Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told the media barely hours earlier that they had proposed extension of the lockdown. Friday’s meeting was aimed at reviewing Covid-19 containment measures in the eight BBMP zones in Bengaluru after ministers were given charge of each zone. 

Ministers responsible for patient transfer

“The State Government has sought the Centre’s assistance in scaling up tests — be it in terms of kits or facilities. My suggestion to the State Government is to follow the Delhi model that prioritises home quarantine for asymptomatic patients so that patients in need of Covid Care Centres or hospitals will have beds vacant,” Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda told TNIE. 

During the meeting, it was conveyed to the in-charge ministers that they will be held directly responsible for testing, transfer of patients to hospitals or Covid Care Centres, facilities at the care centres and hospitals, availability of beds and basic amenities like food and medicine supply in their respective zones. It was also decided to conduct rapid antigen tests for the deceased — even those who die at home — before handing the mortal remains for last rites as per Standard Operating Procedure. Other issues like recruitment of doctors to fill vacant posts, identifying volunteers at each ward to coordinate with private hospitals, notifying ambulances ward-wise were also discussed. Wedding halls and hotels in each ward will be identified to quarantine people who cannot undergo home quarantine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp