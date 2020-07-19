STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

1,000 cases missing, official says removed duplicates

There have been many such instances from other districts too. If all the missing numbers are added, the count would well go beyond 5,000.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers and BBMP marshals stand vigil in Malleswaram to enforce the lockdown in Bengaluru on Saturday | shrirAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1,000 cases were missing from the state media bulletin on Saturday even as the authorities maintained that Karnataka recorded 4,537 positive cases and 93 deaths for the day.

In Vijayapura district, a patient was reported with the Covid code P56075 and the next was supposed to be P56076. But it jumps to P56086, which means 10 patients are missing in between. There have been many such instances from other districts too. If all the missing numbers are added, the count would well go beyond 5,000.

However, Dr Kantinath Ainapure of the state surveillance unit said, “Initially, we were adding cases manually. But from July 8, we have been porting data from the ICMR portal. During the process, a lot of duplicate cases were placed in our database. The system generated P codes automatically for these cases. The gaps in today’s bulletin are because we have taken out the duplicates.” As per the state bulletin, the total tally stood at 59,652 positive cases. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,125 cases, and 49 deaths.

The discharges stood at 1,018, taking the total to 21,775. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “The schools will remain closed as both the Centre and state government are committed to ensure children’s safety. We have got cases of young children less than 10 years being infected with Covid.” 
The state has conducted 9,315 rapid antigen tests over the last two days. The total number of RTPCR tests performed stood at 24,909, CBNAAT tests at 110 and TrueNat tests at 485.

“The state has 85 labs and 25 more will be added. We have conducted over 9 lakh tests,” said Dr Sudhakar.
A team of 16 doctors from the Health and Family Welfare Department will check if private hospitals have reserved beds for government-referred Covid patients as promised. The team will hold meetings with the hospitals on denying treatment to patients and will initiate action to shut down outpatient wards of such hospitals, said Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi rains cause major traffic jam due to water-logging in several areas
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp