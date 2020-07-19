28 women, including 3 pregnant, out of 49 test positive for COVID-19 in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Out of the 49 cases, 28 more women including 3 of them who are pregnant and 18 men tested positive on Sunday.

With this, the tally of cases for the district rose to 699, and the death toll stands at 23 with three fatalities on Sunday.

Gomaradahalli with a mere sixty households in Sira taluk reported a positive case of a pregnant woman, who returned from Bengaluru.

A block of as many as ten houses was sealed down and converted into a containment zone.

The only respite has been that as many as 71 persons got discharged from the designated hospital and other COVID Care Centres on Sunday and in total 358 have recovered.

The total number of active cases is 318 including 11 under treatment in ICU.