Chitradurga district in Karnataka sees fourth death due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The death too due to coronavirus increased to 4 in Chitradurga district on Sunday morning.

The district which was termed as the safest district in the state saw is now witnessing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.

A 46-year-old woman from the Horapet area of the city passed away after contracting the infection. She was suffering from comorbidities including diabetes and nephrological problems. The patient got admitted to the district hospital on Saturday and was suffering from Influenza-Like Illness.

"Lab technicians at the district hospital tested her and she reported positive at 11 PM. Treatment was started immediately, however she succumbed in the morning," said DHO Dr C L Palaksha.

The COVID-19 numbers swelled to 201 on Saturday evening in the district among which 103 patients are cured and discharged. 93 active cases are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The district administration has formed 60 containment zones.