COVID-19 puts a break on religious activities during Shravana season in Karnataka

The district administration in Chitradurga has decided to put a stop to religious programmes although Poojas can be held in a simple manner.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 05:19 PM

Devotees pay obeisance at at a temple during Unlock 2.0.

Devotees pay obeisance at at a temple during Unlock 2.0. (Photo | PTI)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

Despite it being the time for the Shravana masa programme, which is considered to be the holy month for Hindus,  devotees are forced to stay indoors and pray due to the ongoing pandemic.  

The temples generally organise the Purana Katha programme, other religious programmes and offer food to devotees amongst other things. However, COVID-19 has put a stop to all these programmes mainly held on Mondays and Saturdays.

Shiva temples that are usually busy on Monday and Venkateshwara and Hanuman temples which are crowded on Saturdays are now empty. With just two days to go for Shravana, the celebrations are expected to take a hit.

Teru Malleshwara temple at Hiriyur, Nayakanahatti Guru Thipperudraswamy, Ganesh temple at Holalkere, Ukkudagatri Guru Karibasaveshwara temple in Harihar taluk, Hucchuraya Swamy temple at Shikaripura, Padmavathi temple at Humcha, Rameshwara temple at Thirthahalli, Harakere Rameshwara, Kote Anjaneya, Kote Chandika Durgaparameshwari, Kote Marikambha in Shivamogga, Maha Ganapathi and Marikambha temple at Sagar and Narasimhaswamy temple at Bhadravathi, Barageramma, Ucchangi Yellamma, Ekanatheshwara temple Chitradurga, Veerabhadreshwara temple at Challakere, Durgambika, Kodandarama, Bakkeshwara at Davangere, Harihareshwara temple in Harihar and other temples which used to hold special religions programmes for Shravana masa have decided to conduct poojas in a simple manner and all other religious programmes have been banned.



Though some devotees visit temples, they are reluctant to accept prasad and the Tirtha that is offered at temples. The district administration in Chitradurga has decided to put a stop to religious programmes although Poojas can be held in a simple manner.

Meanwhile, the Kunchitiga Gurupeet has shut down its mutt since March and pontiff Dr Shanthaveera Swamy is busy in agriculture activities at Chitradurga. He said until the COVID-19 vaccine is not found, the mutt doors are shut for all.

Another mutt at Belludi in Harihar taluk belonging to Kanaka Gurupeet has also been shut. Mutt at Kaginele in Haveri, Kellodu in Hosadurga taluk and Mailara in Ballari district has requested the devotees not to visit till the virus is under control.

The pontiff has isolated himself from the public and has become busy in agriculture activities at the land belonging to the mutt.  Harish Jois, Purohit from Shikaripura said, "Coronavirus has hit our profession badly, with many marriages being cancelled. People are scared even to conduct poojas at their houses."

During Shravana Masa, people from various quarters of the world used to come to Shikaripura and visit the famous Hucchurayaswamy temple and visit Shantesha, Kantesha and Brantesha temples, he added.

The temple authorities used to give food to the devotees which have been stopped in the wake of the government's SOP. Shivamogga Vyadika Parishath during the earlier lockdown arranged for distribution of food grains to the needy purohits and priests of the temples in the district and it got a good response.

The Parishath took the help of the Sachidananda Murthy, chairman of Brahmin Development Corporation.

Mallesh, chief priest at Teru Malleshwara temple said, "With no break for the spread of the contagious disease, devotees are not coming to the temples. Food distribution is banned this time."



