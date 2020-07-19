STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explain Covid buys: Congress to Yediyurappa

Opposition should help people, not do politics now, govt says

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU The opposition Congress on Saturday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to respond to alleged irregularities in medical equipment purchases.KPCC president D K Shivakumar charged that there has been misappropriation in the purchase of PPE, ventilators and other equipment by the Health Department. He said Tamil Nadu purchased ventilators at Rs 4.78 lakh per piece, while Karnataka paid Rs 18.20 lakh. 

Government sources said the accusation that the Karnataka Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society bought 200 ICU ventilators at Rs 18.2 lakh per piece is baseless and it is wrong to compare it with transport ventilators procured by Tamil Nadu. 

“The cost of a ventilator depends on specifications. Through KSDLWS, the Health Department ordered 130 ventilators from Skanray Technologies at Rs 5,60,000 each on March 22 when no other manufacturer came forward. The firm has supplied 80 machines so far. The department placed a request with the central government for 2,149  ventilators. The Centre has sanctioned 1,600 and supplied 640. The remainder will follow,” a source said. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “All details related to the procurement are there for everyone to scrutinise. They can also ask for it during the Assembly session. I request Congress leaders to come out and help people instead of indulging in politics.” Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah had earlier launched a social media campaign demanding the government provide details of medical equipment purchases. Shivakumar said the party will take the campaign across the state.

