KSPCB chief’s plea on resignation dismissed by HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Dr M Sudheendra Rao, Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), questioning the authenticity of the resignation letter allegedly submitted by him and its acceptance by the State government. Justice Krishna S Dixit on Friday dismissed Rao’s petition saying it was devoid of merit.

Rao questioned the State government’s notification dated May 2, 2020, terminating his appointment after he sent a resignation letter to the Chief Minister. He was appointed KSPCB Chairman on December 30, 2019. His counsel argued that papers containing his signature had been misused to fabricate the resignation letter.

“The government wrongly treated it as resignation,” Rao’s counsel argued. Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa said police had found no evidence of forgery and filed a ‘B’ Report. Opposing Rao’s petition, KSPCB counsel argued that the resignation letter was addressed to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, and was therefore acceptable under Section 5(4) of the Act, as the CM is the Chief Executive of the government. Resignation letter sent to him, was sent to the state government.