Mysuru's Covid-19 fatality rate higher than entire Karnataka’s

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru, which had managed to flatten its curve and had a zero mortality rate, is now seeing a surge in cases again. The district now has the third highest death toll in the state.

Mysuru has so far reported 59 deaths, with a fatality rate of 4 per cent - almost double of the state average of 2.1 per cent. What’s more worrying is that the recovery rate has dropped to 39 per cent with 800 cases reported in the past week.

In the district-wise average compounded daily growth rate in the last five days, Mysuru stands in the second spot with a growth rate of 11.4 per cent, while the state growth rate is 7.2 per cent. Health officials said that of the total 880 cases, more than 350 patients are in the above-50 years age group.

