Patients’ Covid ward woes go viral

The alleged pathetic conditions at Covid wards in the government hospitals has pushed several patients to the edge.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Patients fear contracting other diseases in the Covid ward at BIMS | Express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The alleged pathetic conditions at Covid wards in the government hospitals has pushed several patients to the edge. They are desperate to get out of the wards as soon as possible. Many messages and videos exposing the plight of patients and the sad state of affairs at the designated hospitals have gone viral.

A day after a 65-year-old patient died writhing in pain on the floor of a Covid ward at the Belgaum Institute of Mecical Sciences (BIMS), social networking sites are flooded with requests from patients to help them come out of the hospital and take them back home.

The patient had been allegedly asked to arrange for his own “attendee’’ at the Covid ward. The patient was admitted to BIMS last Thursday and his wife (who was not a Covid-19 patient) doubled as an attendee until he succumbed a week later on Thursday. For almost a week, she attended her Covid-19 positive husband, whose condition was extremely critical till his last moments. The family members are waiting for her test results.

A youth from Athani tweeted on Saturday saying, “I was admitted to BIMS yesterday. Given the unhygienic condition of the Covid ward here, I am sure to get infected by various other diseases. Please shift me to Athani.’’ Speaking to The New Sunday Express, BIMS Director Vinay Dastikop said, “The hospital has enough staff to attend to all the Covid-19 patients. We have not asked patients to get their own attendees.

The attendees are needed only in the case of paediatric patients. The positive patients are attended to effectively in the hospital.’’ Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said that to streamline healthcare facilities for Covid-19 patients, Covid Care Centres have been set up in 10 taluks of Belagavi where asymptomatic patients will be admitted. The positive patients in critical condition who need regular care and treatment only are being shifted to BIMS, he added. According to the DC, facilities to house Covid patients are made at KLE Hospital and ESI Hospital too.

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
For representational purposes
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
