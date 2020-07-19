POCSO Act: New norms framed to support victims

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Child Welfare Committee of Bengaluru Urban district has drafted guidelines which could smoothen the process of providing personal and legal support to children who are victims ofsexual assault.

The Protection for Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, allows for the appointment of “support persons” to provide different kinds of assistance to a child such as for mental health, medical assistance, liaising between the child and the family of the child and the police, courts, or other authorities.

However, since a child could need multiple kinds of support, CWC members say that there isn’t enough clarity on what exactly the role of a support person is, as any person who works for the protection of children, an official of a state home which has custody of the child, or a person employed by the District Child Protection Unit is eligible to be appointed under the Act.

“Nowhere in the Act do we have a clearly defined role of the support person. And hence, there was confusion between the CWC and support persons. We obtained suggestions from various support persons and experts and drafted this SOP for our jurisdiction,” said Anjali Ramanna, CWC chairperson of Bengaluru Urban district.

She said that when an individual or organisation is to be appointed as a support person, they must mention in the authorisation letter, the kind of assistance they would provide. The authorisation letter would also be valid only for a specific period of time, and the end of which, it would have to be renewed. The support person must also submit documents with regard to the intervention to the CWC once a month. A copy of the authorisation letter would also be sent to the Special Juvenile Police Unit.