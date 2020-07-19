STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

POCSO Act: New norms framed to support victims

Proposed regulation says when a person is to be appointed as support person, they must mention what kind of assistance they provide

Published: 19th July 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Child murder, Child abuse, POCSO

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Child Welfare Committee of Bengaluru Urban district has drafted guidelines which could smoothen the process of providing personal and legal support to children who are victims ofsexual assault.

The Protection for Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, allows for the appointment of “support persons” to provide different kinds of assistance to a child such as for mental health, medical assistance, liaising between the child and the family of the child and the police, courts, or other authorities. 

However, since a child could need multiple kinds of support, CWC members say that there isn’t enough clarity on what exactly the role of a support person is, as any person who works for the protection of children, an official of a state home which has custody of the child, or a person employed by the District Child Protection Unit is eligible to be appointed under the Act. 

“Nowhere in the Act do we have a clearly defined role of the support person. And hence, there was confusion between the CWC and support persons. We obtained suggestions from various support persons and experts and drafted this SOP for our jurisdiction,” said Anjali Ramanna, CWC chairperson of Bengaluru Urban district.

She said that when an individual or organisation is to be appointed as a support person, they must mention in the authorisation letter, the kind of assistance they would provide. The authorisation letter would also be valid only for a specific period of time, and the end of which, it would have to be renewed. The support person must also submit documents with regard to the intervention to the CWC once a month. A copy of the authorisation letter would also be sent to the Special Juvenile Police Unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
POCSO Act
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi rains cause major traffic jam due to water-logging in several areas
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp