Syllabus has been reduced scientifically: Minister Suresh Kumar

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tackling the pandemic is crucial for all of us now, says S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, he says he doesn’t know when the new academic year will begin, though they are ready with plans, including syllabus reduction, and that there will be no delay in SSLC evaluation.

When is the new academic year likely to begin?

This is anybody’s guess. We are ready with strong pedagogical measures so no student is devoid of education even during these pandemic times. The reduction in syllabus has been scientifically done, distance learning plans are meticulously designed, and teachers will don a new role as mentors. I am sure our children will not feel deprived of their learning once these plans are in place.

Why is the II PU exam pass percentage still stagnating in the 60s?

Historically, the II PU results hover around this percentage. Tougher examination procedures are required as II PU is a turning point in a student’s life. This year, in spite of Covid, we could achieve a slightly better result compared to recent years. I have asked the officers to ensure a better learning environment in colleges. We are working out an action plan.

This year, 88 colleges had zero pass percentage. Aided and government colleges fared badly, while private ones improved their tally.

Of these 88 PU colleges, 78 are unaided, indicating clearly that managements need to plan strategies to improve results. But this number is still negligible. However, strategies are being planned to bridge the gap.

The gap between SC/ST and general students remains...

The State is doing its best to improve the results...special coaching classes in English called Vishwasa Kirana are regularly being conducted. Principals and lecturers have put in a lot of effort to motivate the students. However, we will take up a comparative micro study to find out the underlying reasons.

Is the lockdown likely to affect SSLC evaluation deadline?

There is a 75-80% attendance of teachers in all evaluation centres across the State, except Bengaluru City and Rural, as lockdown has affected these parts. Our teachers have shown the much-needed guts keeping the interest of students as the top priority. The environment at evaluation centres is the best in terms of security and safety. I have visited Mandya, Chamarajanagar and many other district evaluation centres and the mood all around is upbeat. There will not be any inordinate delay, we are hopeful of announcing the results by this month end.

Screen time for online classes was recommended by the expert committee. What has the State decided?

The expert committee has submitted its report. The High Court has observed that online education too is the right of the child. The Union Government has released a set of guidelines allowing some screen time. Consultations are on.

You said you would to talk to the higher education minister to create a level playing field between State Board, and CBSE-ICSE students to ensure equal opportunities in higher education. What is the consensus?

The department is looking into the pros and cons of having a CBSE and ICSE-like grading system for our students. The existing system of two-language and four-core subjects is more advantageous to students while choosing non-professional courses. We will initiate discussions on suitable platforms.

What is causing the steep increase in the number of positive cases in Bengaluru?

Better testing mechanisms and the universal trend of this pandemic is resulting in the current spike. It must reach its peak and then subside. The government is doing its best for the better management of the pandemic. People have a larger responsibility in containing it through their altered lifestyles