20 more labs to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will seek to add 20 labs to the existing 85 over the next few days, and try to complete the backlog in testing samples soon. The number of tests has crossed 35,000 per day, so the number of cases could spike but there is no cause for worry, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“There are 198 wards in Bengaluru, and training has started for ward-level and booth-level staff. Booth staff will cover a maximum of about 400 houses, and list out ILI and SARI cases in their areas to ensure speedy treatment and isolation,” he said.

There are two ambulances per ward, and more stationed in containment areas. Each ambulance has a dashboard equipped with information on where beds are available, to move patients rapidly, Sudhakar said. He refused to accept that there could be community transmission, saying that if this was the case, the numbers would run into lakhs. He said about 95 per cent of the cases so far were asymptomatic, and patients who showed no symptoms were encouraged to stay at home and isolate themselves.