CM not in favour, but some ministers, health experts for longer lockdown in Karnataka  

Interestingly, the ministers in charge of the eight BBMP zones in Bengaluru are all for lifting of the lockdown completely, starting Wednesday. 

Published: 20th July 2020 06:24 AM

As Mysuru stayed indoors for the Sunday lockdown, a girl makes time to feed pigeons near Mysuru Palace | Udayshankar S

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the weeklong lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts set to be lifted on July 22, the key question on everybody’s mind is whether it will be extended by another week or not. 

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been quite categorical on not extending the lockdown, health department officials, at least two key ministers and all medical experts have suggested that it be extended by at least another week to complete the 14-day cycle of breaking the chain.

“There will be no further lockdown, only lifting it. People’s daily lives will be affected if it is extended, not just the government’s affairs. The Chief Minister is also categorical about it,” stressed Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayana. 

The feeling, however, is not unanimous. Sources from the review meeting which Chief Minister Yediyurappa held on Friday said that ministers who have been seeking expert opinion frequently — like Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar — had proposed extending the lockdown by another week, based on experts’ suggestions.

This was also backed by the Health Department.

“It was conveyed to the CM that global trend suggests a lockdown should be implemented for 14 days to break the chain. He was also apprised that it will also give ward committees time to conduct door-to-door surveys. One week’s lockdown would be futile with no real results,” said the source, recalling suggestions made to the CM by the group lobbying for extension of the lockdown.  

Police having a hard time shutting places down: MLA 

“There is no point in extending the lockdown because people are anyway not abiding by it. In my own zone, there is economic activity till night and police have a hard time shutting places down. Unless people cooperate with the government, lockdowns will be ineffective and now people are refusing to follow norms,” said S R Vishwanath, the CM’s Political Secretary who is in charge of Yelahanka zone. 

Despite the lack of unanimity, Yediyurappa is steadfast on lifting the lockdown on Wednesday, especially after the construction sector and manufacturing industries have raised concerns over heavy losses.

