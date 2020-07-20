STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Davangere University's final year UG, PG exams from September 1

The university authorities said that all the students will undergo thermal screening, wear masks, and maintain social distancing in the examination halls.

Davangere University (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Davangere University will conduct examinations for the final year undergraduate and post-graduate students from September 1 to 30.

The university authorities have planned to hold intense coaching for the students which will be held from August 1 to 30. The academic year this year has derailed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the university has ensured that the quality of education is not affected.

The university authorities said that all the students will undergo thermal screening, wear masks, and maintain social distancing in the examination halls.

Students, who are not well, should get themselves tested for Covid-19 at the Chigateri Hospital and come with the report. They will be given separate rooms for writing exams, the authorities said, adding they can even appear for the exam in the next semester. The university will consider those students as freshers itself and their ranks will not get affected, the authorities further said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Sharanappa Halase and Registrar Dr. Basavaraj Banakar said, "Even though we have covered the entire syllabus to the students through online coaching, it has reached only 70 percent of students. Hence, we have to cover the rest and for that regular classes will be held from August 1 to 30."

They further said that the attendance is not compulsory for the students and the final year students are allowed to write the exams.

Admissions commence

Registrar Dr. Basavaraj Banakar said that the admissions for the first-year undergraduate courses have started on July 17 and all the students who have passed PU exams are allowed to get admitted in various affiliated colleges.

He further said that the online coaching for the first and third semesters of post-graduation courses along with first, third, and fifth semesters of the under graduation courses will begin on September 1. The colleges will reopen for classes on October 1, the registrar said.

Results announced parallel

Dr. Banakar said that the examination and evaluation of answer papers will be conducted simultaneously so that the results of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be announced within the first week of October.

On the results for the first year and second year under graduation and first-year post-graduation courses, the registrar of evaluation Dr H S Anitha said 50 percent of the marks will be covered from the previous year marks and the internal marks calculated for 25 will be doubled to 50 and awarded to the students.

