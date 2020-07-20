STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In just a week, cases double in Vijayapura  

Covid cases are rising at an alarming rate in Vijayapura. In the last five days, fresh cases have spiked at a rate of 10.9 per cent, against the state’s 7.5 per cent.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Covid cases are rising at an alarming rate in Vijayapura. In the last five days, fresh cases have spiked at a rate of 10.9 per cent, against the state’s 7.5 per cent. It just took a week for positive cases to double in the district. On June 11, the district’s tally stood at 758 cases. In a span of seven days, a whopping 827 cases were added.    

According to the district health bulletin, “Authorities have collected nearly 40,000 samples for Covid-19 testing, 70 per cent of which have been collected from vulnerable localities in and around Vijayapura city. Among the collected samples, 1,585 have tested positive, while 36,334 tested negative.” Among the district’s taluks, Vijayapura is the worst affected with more than 1,000 positive cases, and over 95 per cent of them were reported in the city corporation limits alone. Meanwhile, Kolhar taluk has seen only seven cases so far.

Also, the fatality rate in the district stands at 1.2 per cent, which is lower than the state’s 2.1 per cent.
“Though cases are being reported rapidly, patients are recovering at the same pace. We have a discharge rate over 65 per cent, with a fatality rate below 1.5 per cent,” Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil told TNIE.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bagalkot, the situation continues to worsen, as 10 more policemen tested positive. At least four stations have been sealed for a couple of days.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp