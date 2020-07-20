Karnataka farmers to observe Black Day on August 15

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To intensify their protest against the amendments to Land Reforms Act, farmers’ organisations have decided to observe Independence Day as Black Day. Under the leadership of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sena, farmers have raised a banner of revolt against the ordinance to amend the Act.

Farmer leader Vidya Sagar said they will also stage protests against the ordinance on Farmer Martyr’s Day on July 21. “The ordinance has exposed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s anti-farmer policies,” he said. He charged that the CM wants to take away farmers’ land and help corporates in taking control of the agricultural sector. Sagar warned the government to roll back the amendment and not to push farmers to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, noted writer Devanoor Mahadeva held talks with former minister H C Mahadevappa, KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra, DSS activist Hoskote Basavaraju, and activist Vasu on the ordinance. They also plan to rope in other progressive organisations who believe in farmers’ welfare.