Murugha Mutt imposes restrictions on entry of devotees to the Mutt in wake of COVID-19 spike

Since in the last several days the pandemic is increasing at an alarming rate, we at the mutt shouldered responsibility and restricted public entry to the main mutt, the pontiff said.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Murugha Mutt of the city imposed restrictions on the entry of the devotees to the mutt in wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, said Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. However, the entry to the adjacent Murugha Vana is based on the Thermal screening of the visitors.

Speaking to TNIE Pontiff said that, the entry to the mutt is totally restricted for the public, keeping in mind the public health. He also advised the public to ensure that they stay inside homes, sanitise and wear masks to ensure that the viral disease is brought under control.

"Unless we understand the responsibilities and stay safe, the coronavirus cannot be controlled. Since in the last several days across the state the pandemic is increasing at an alarming rate, we at the mutt shouldered responsibility and restricted public entry to the main mutt", he added.

Shravana programme live on social networking sites

On the Shravana programme which he conducted regularly, the pontiff said that this time it will be different with the title "Neeviddalliye Shravana Darshana. Shi Mu Sha rinda bodhika yana" and will be
conducted in close doors for the sharanas and the mutt people. For public there will be a Facebook live on Murugha Mutt page and live on Youtube, so that people not only in Chitradurga, Karnataka, India but
also the devotees worldwide can witness the programme. Based on the time zones, devotees can view the programme.

Kayaka reinvented

The Kayaka advocated by the 12 century reformer Basaveshwara has been reinvented, people who forgot it are now busy in their Kayaka (work) during the COVID-19 time and it is good that people are undertaking their works, he added.

