No lockdown in Devangare, says Deputy Commissioner

DEVANGARE: Davangere deputy commissioner Mahantesh R Bilagi on Monday brushed aside the issue of imposing lockdown in the district. Addressing media persons, Bilagi said the rush of patients from other districts has led to an increase in the number of deaths and steps will be taken to control these cases.

If needed, taluk and villages can undertake lockdown, but district administration has not taken any decision in this regard. Steps have been taken to identify the root cause of the COVID-19 cases and there are about 225 containment zones in the district. Surveillance is undertaken effectively, he said.

The DC also said that there is no dearth of beds for treatment of patients and private hospitals have been requested to allocate 50 per cent of beds for treatment as well.