STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poachers in Karnataka have a free run during lockdown

After solving eight cases of poaching back-to-back since the earlier lockdown was lifted, forest officials at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve have hit a stumbling block, owing to the current lockdown. 

Published: 20th July 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Poachers have targeted sambar deer (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After solving eight cases of poaching back-to-back since the earlier lockdown was lifted, forest officials at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve have hit a stumbling block, owing to the current lockdown. 
Recently, based on a tipoff, the officials raided a house in Veeranahosalli range, only to find the internal organs of a sambar deer. The accused and the owner of the property where the organs were discovered are, however, still at large. 

“The incident happened a few days back. Based on the intelligence information gathered, by the time we reached the spot, the poachers had escaped with the poached sambar deer, leaving behind unwanted internal organs like the intestines. The incident has taken place on property whose owner lives in Bengaluru, and now because of the lockdown, nothing much is moving forward,” a senior forest department official told TNIE. 

The official added that they were unable to gather any clues, as the neighbours or others in the vicinity have also closed their doors for information. “We are also unable to establish if the property-owner knew the poachers and was part of the crime, or had unknowingly rented out the place. The case has also gained importance as the accused and property-owner are close associates of a state wildlife board member,” the official added. 

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh K said that they were looking at all angles to bring the accused to book. From the tests of the materials and animal body parts left behind, it is confirmed that it was a sambar deer. He added that among the solved cases, most involved hunting of spotted deer and sambar deer, while only one was a case of leopard death. “We are working to spread the message that poachers will not be spared and stern action will be taken,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarhole tiger reserve Bangalore poaching Karnataka poaching
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp