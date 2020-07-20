Punish those targeting Covid victims: Karnataka opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As cases of ill-treatment and stigmatizing of Covid victims and families have been increasing alarmingly across the State, the Opposition Congress and JDS reacted with shock and concern and urged the police and administration to deal firmly with these “lawless” elements. Bengaluru has reported many such incidents, compared to the rest of the State. Social media was abuzz with specifics of these ghastly attacks.

In one such case, Ravi Kumar (name changed), a resident of Koramangala who tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated and sent back, was in for a rude shock when his landlady and neighbours said he cannot occupy his flat in the apartment complex. They insulted him and objected to him and his two young teenage sons using the common area. As matters went beyond control, Kumar seriously considered fleeing the rented premises. Kumar, when contacted by TNIE, said he felt helpless.

In another case, a former journalist residing in Southwest Bengaluru said his cousin succumbed to Covid-19. When grieving members of the family passed through the street, near Mysuru Road, neighbours hurled bleaching powder at them and some abuse too. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy took to social media to highlight the issue, and said the system to identify Covid victims by marking their houses is unjust. He said it was making neighbours ostracize them.

He asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to stop this public identification of Covid families. “No one wants to become sick or unwell. Hence, we need to take care of Covid-19 patients with kindness and empathy. I recall what the poet-philosopher Sarvagna said, ‘If you look after your neighbour like you look after yourself, it is like reaching Kailasa Parvath’,” said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.

“The police and authorities should pull up those responsible for these ugly acts. If need be, the authorities could look for a way to bring in a new law against this inhuman conduct and gross discrimination,’’ he said. Minister Suresh Kumar told TNIE, “No Covid victim or family should be discriminated against or treated as untouchable because of Covid. Uncivilized behaviour will not be tolerated.’’