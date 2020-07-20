Rapid antigen kits on Karnataka COVID-19 task force’s agenda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid Task Force will meet on Monday to review the Covid situation and discuss new strategies to tackle the increasing number of cases across the state, especially in Bengaluru.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, told TNIE, “We will discuss how and when to use rapid antigen kits as a matter of policy. Many other significant issues to deal with the Covid situation will also come up.”

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal, who is part of another expert committee to tackle Covid, said, “The way forward is to rethink the lockdown, because its continuation may be difficult and not useful. Its economic impact and all other aspects should be kept in mind before taking a decision.”

He said, “The cases are expected to go up and there is no need to panic. There are enough COVID Care Centres to ensure that hospitals are not burdened and there are a sufficient number of beds too. What we need to focus on is preventive measures and reverse isolation of the elderly and high-risk patients. We may have to go through hardships for another few weeks.

If it can be controlled in Delhi, Mumbai and Dharavi, it can be done in our state too. Cases will increase because we are conducting more tests. We should remember that the mortality rates are low. If we plan it right, we should have facilities to take care of Covid patients for the next few months. Also, it will probably be impossible to do contact tracing, as our crucial resources will be diverted towards it. The three priority areas should be, caring for the sick, ensuring adequate prevention and taking care of the elderly and high-risk patients.’’