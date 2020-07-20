STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rapid test shows 30 per cent positivity rate in Mysuru

Authorities have been conducting extensive door-to-door surveillance focusing on the vulnerable population in the areas around NR Constituency.

Published: 20th July 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 test

A health worker collects a test sample for COVID-19 via Rapid Antigen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a worrying trend, rapid Covid testing being conducted in the areas under the Dharavi model in the north-eastern parts of Mysuru city has thrown up a high number of positives in just two days.

On the first day on Saturday, out of 37 tests such tests done, 13 positives emerged, while on Sunday, out of 100 tests, over 30 were positive, said the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. This shows a positivity rate of over 30 per cent.

Authorities have been conducting extensive door-to-door surveillance focusing on the vulnerable population in the areas around NR Constituency. The Dharavi model of containment was announced by the authorities following a spike in positives in the district. Those identified through the survey are being taken through rapid antigen testing and now some have tested positive.

The district administration has enforced a week-long mini lockdown in Narasimharaja, Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri and Lashkar Mohalla police station limits along with 400 containment zones around homes where Covid deaths were reported in KHB Colony, Udayagiri, Rajiv Nagar, Beedi Colony and Sathagalli.
The authorities announced that they will use 800 such rapid test kits out of the total 2,300 test kits assigned to the district.

Meanwhile, MP Pratap Simha, heading the NR Constituency task force, has formed a ten-member volunteer team for every ward.The constituency has seen several meetings with local and religious leaders to ensure containment and testing since many were averse to testing. Also, wide publicity is being given asking people with symptoms to report to PHCs. Special helplines have been set up as an initiative of leaders like former mayor Ayub Khan.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru covid 19 Mysuru
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp