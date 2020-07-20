Rapid test shows 30 per cent positivity rate in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a worrying trend, rapid Covid testing being conducted in the areas under the Dharavi model in the north-eastern parts of Mysuru city has thrown up a high number of positives in just two days.

On the first day on Saturday, out of 37 tests such tests done, 13 positives emerged, while on Sunday, out of 100 tests, over 30 were positive, said the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. This shows a positivity rate of over 30 per cent.

Authorities have been conducting extensive door-to-door surveillance focusing on the vulnerable population in the areas around NR Constituency. The Dharavi model of containment was announced by the authorities following a spike in positives in the district. Those identified through the survey are being taken through rapid antigen testing and now some have tested positive.

The district administration has enforced a week-long mini lockdown in Narasimharaja, Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri and Lashkar Mohalla police station limits along with 400 containment zones around homes where Covid deaths were reported in KHB Colony, Udayagiri, Rajiv Nagar, Beedi Colony and Sathagalli.

The authorities announced that they will use 800 such rapid test kits out of the total 2,300 test kits assigned to the district.

Meanwhile, MP Pratap Simha, heading the NR Constituency task force, has formed a ten-member volunteer team for every ward.The constituency has seen several meetings with local and religious leaders to ensure containment and testing since many were averse to testing. Also, wide publicity is being given asking people with symptoms to report to PHCs. Special helplines have been set up as an initiative of leaders like former mayor Ayub Khan.

