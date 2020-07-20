Top priority to reduce Davangere's mortality rate which is slightly higher than the Karnataka average: Deputy Commissioner

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Top priority should be given for reducing the mortality rates in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of death in Davangere is higher than the state's average, was the important issue which was

discussed at the meeting held by the deputy commissioner on Saturday.

He said that, even after having a large number of specialists, the death rate of Davangere is above the state average and this has questioned our efficiency in handling COVID-19 situations. We have to rectify the mistakes in treating the patients and reduce the mortality of the patients. DC also advised the district surveillance team to increase the testing in the district to ensure that the COVID-19 is effectively treated and deaths are reduced. Mobile testing vans should go to the doors of the patients who can't come to the hospitals for testing and give results of the tests immediately.

He advised the officials to follow the Kerala model in treating COVID-19 patients and society should shoulder responsibility and work effectively. "We should gear-up to handle any number of cases and ensure that the patients going to ventilators is reduced, this is possible if the testing is increased," he said.

DC also said that if the patients are identified early and brought to hospitals, the survival rate of patients is pretty high and we should move forward in this way.

Mortality rates slightly high

District Surveillance Officer Dr G D Raghavan told TNIE that the mortality rate in Davangere district stands at 3.37 percent, whereas the state percentage stands at 2.56 percent. Further he said that the average is derived by dividing the number of deaths with the number of positive cases. He also said that the deaths have occured due to comorbidities and the district health administration is trying to find a solution to reduce the deaths of this section also, hence the team of experts are formed. Raghavan also called upon the public not to panic about the Covid, however, they should be alert and try to stay safe.

He also said that ward level task force will be visiting door-to-door and identify the people who are suffering from ILI and SARI, refer them to hospital for testing COVID-19 and treatment, this helps in better handling of pandemic viral disease. SP Hanumantharaya, ZP CEO Padma Basavanthappa, Additional DC Poojar Veeramallappa, DHO Dr Raghavendra Swamy, COVID-19 nodal officer Pramod Nayak and others were present at the meeting.