COVID-19: Karnataka govt to regulate Remdesivir supply to private hospitals

16 RT-PCR and 15 Automated RNA extraction units will be set up to reach the target of 50,000 tests per day.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

At the COVID-19 task force meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided that supply of Remdesivir to private hospitals will be regulated by the government to check black marketing and hoarding. 

"Approval was given for additional drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. For rapid antigen testing, the government has fixed the rates in private labs. It will be Rs 2000 for government referred cases and Rs 3000 for self-reporting cases. Strict action will be initiated against private hospitals which charge more than the government fixed rates for corona testing. 4 lakh antigen test kits and 5 lakh swab test kits will be purchased to ramp up testing," said Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar in a press note.

16 RT-PCR and 15 Automated RNA extraction units will be set up to reach the target of 50,000 tests per day. "A committee will be formed to supervise and recommend purchase of equipment and medicines for corona treatment. The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary of ITBT Department. Approval has been given at the task force meeting for purchase of equipments and upgradation of existing facilities at government hospitals at a cost of Rs.500 crore," he added.

2,59,263 N-95 masks and PPE kits will be procured for the safety of healthcare workers. Oxygen pipeline will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 government medical colleges. This will enable high flow oxygen for these beds and will be beneficial for the future use as well. Ayush Doctors will get Rs 48,000 monthly salary, MBBS doctors to get Rs 80,000 and nurses to get Rs 30,000 for next 6 months.

Comments

