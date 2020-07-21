Govt ropes in 60 babus for virus battle 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, it is up to the top officials to monitor and check the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. The State government has roped in around 60 IAS, IPS and IFS officers and has given them specific tasks to fight the pandemic as the cases have been seeing a sharp spike in the State Capital. They have already got down to work.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday issued another order constituting seven more teams jointly headed by 14 IAS and IPS officers to look into reservation of beds in private hospitals in Bengaluru.

The State government on Saturday transferred B H Anil Kumar and posted N Manjunatha Prasad as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner. Apart from the commissioner, there are seven IAS officers including Special Commissioners for Health, Revenue, Administration, Finance etc.

These babus are also part of the Covid task force teams. This apart, last week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appointed additional eight senior IAS officers to monitor eight zones of the BBMP.Senior IAS officers who are heading BMTC, Bescom, BWSSB and other civic bodies along with Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural DCs are also given specific tasks and responsibilities. Apart from Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, many IPS officers who are working as DCPs are also involved.

‘Need more senior officers for better administration’

In the first week of July, 22 teams comprising IAS, IPS and IFS and some KAS officers and other officials were formed. While some teams look into infrastructure including hospitals, beds, ambulances, some are given the task to check patients and contact tracing. Again there are teams to monitor the cases and focus on precautionary measures.A senior IAS officer said that going by the Covid numbers, there is need to depute senior officers for better administration. “We are not in a situation to take a decision today and implement it after some weeks. This cannot be possible if you assign these tasks to junior officials as they can’t go ahead without their seniors’ approval which is time consuming,” said the officer.

The flip side is that there is already shortage of IAS officers in the State. “There are hardly 250 IAS officers now including the Chief Secretary. Most of the senior IAS officers are holding two to three posts and the pandemic task will be an additional one and important too,” said sources from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “If the State government has appointed senior and efficient officials, things might change. But there should be coordination.’’

B’LURU TASK FORCE

Tushar Girinath (IAS) for shifting Covid-19 patients to hospitals

Ravikumar Surpur (IAS) for testing

Naveen Raj Singh (IAS) and Hemanth Nimbalkar (IPS) to monitor social distancing

Kumar Naik (IAS) for containment zones

Biswajith Mishra (IFS) for IT and technology related

B R Ravikanthegowda (IPS) for ambulance and hearse van movement

Shikha (IAS) for checking international air travellers landing at KIAL