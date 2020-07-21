Lockdown not to continue: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The week-long lockdown announced in Bengaluru to contain the spread of the Covid -19 is unlikely to continue beyond 5 am on Wednesday. “We discussed all measures to be taken in Bengaluru and there was no discussion about the lockdown. That means the lockdown will not be continued and people can go about their normal routine as usual,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s marathon meeting with the ministers in-charge of eight zones in the state capital.

Dr Sudhakar, however, said Sunday lockdown and night curfew will continue and all details related to the lockdown will be announced on Tuesday evening after the CM’s meeting with ministers and officers. The CM has made it clear that lockdown will not be extended, he reiterated.“There is no question of extending the lockdown beyond Wednesday,” Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj too told The New Indian Express after the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The lockdown announced last week will end on early Wednesday morning and the Chief Minister and most ministers in charge of zones in Bengaluru are not in favour of extending it.Basavaraj said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister took details on the availability of beds, ventilators, Covid Care Centres and other facilities in all eight zones and sought suggestions from ministers. On Wednesday and Thursday, the CM is holding separate meetings with ministers, senior officers and elected representatives (of all parties) from all zones.

SPECIAL halls for Covid +VE to write CET

Bengaluru: Even as the clamour against holding Karnataka CET 2020 gets louder, the state government has announced that Covid-positive students can write the test in special halls. The staff handling such students have been informed about protocols for precautionary measures. The CET will be held on July 30 and 31, as scheduled. Students are expected to be present two hours in advance and are allowed to carry their tiffin boxes. Three feet distance has to be maintained in the exam hall, and only two students can be seated per bench.