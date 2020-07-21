STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown not to continue: Minister

The week-long lockdown announced in Bengaluru to contain the spread of the Covid -19 is unlikely to continue beyond 5 am on Wednesday.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The week-long lockdown announced in Bengaluru to contain the spread of the Covid -19 is unlikely to continue beyond 5 am on Wednesday. “We discussed all measures to be taken in Bengaluru and there was no discussion about the lockdown. That means the lockdown will not be continued and people can go about their normal routine as usual,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s marathon meeting with the ministers in-charge of eight zones in the state capital.

Dr Sudhakar, however, said Sunday lockdown and night curfew will continue and all details related to the lockdown will be announced on Tuesday evening after the CM’s meeting with ministers and officers. The CM has made it clear that lockdown will not be extended, he reiterated.“There is no question of extending the lockdown beyond Wednesday,” Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj too told The New Indian Express after the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The lockdown announced last week will end on early Wednesday morning and the Chief Minister and most ministers in charge of zones in Bengaluru are not in favour of extending it.Basavaraj said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister took details on the availability of beds, ventilators, Covid Care Centres and other facilities in all eight zones and sought suggestions from ministers. On Wednesday and Thursday, the CM is holding separate meetings with ministers, senior officers and elected representatives (of all parties) from all zones.

SPECIAL halls for Covid +VE to write CET
Bengaluru: Even as the clamour against holding Karnataka CET 2020 gets louder, the state government has announced that Covid-positive students can write the test in special halls. The staff handling such students have been informed about protocols for precautionary measures. The CET will be held on July 30 and 31, as scheduled. Students are expected to be present two hours in advance and are allowed to carry their tiffin boxes. Three feet distance has to be maintained in the exam hall, and only two students can be seated per bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Sudhakar
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp