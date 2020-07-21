STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six clades of SARS-CoV-2 virus identified in Karnataka

The conclusion is based on sequencing of the virus at the Neurovirology department of NIMHANS where the genomes of the virus taken from samples of patients in eight districts were studied.  

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: While senior officials managing the pandemic had denied the existence of multiple strains of Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid19, a three month study by Bengaluru-based NIMHANS that went on till June 1 has found that in Karnataka there are six different clades from which various strains exist as subsets that indicates the existence of several strains of the virus that could pose a challenge in treatment.

Genome sequencing not needed to stop virus spread: NIMHANS doctor

The conclusion is based on sequencing of the virus at the Neurovirology department of NIMHANS where the genomes of the virus taken from samples of patients in eight districts were studied.  The most prominent strains found in the state are B6 and B1 clades, according to Dr V Ravi, head of neurovirology, NIMHANS, which identified these strains from studying 47 full genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus. 
Among these, B1 is predominantly reported from Europe, while B6 exists in the Philippines, UK, North America, Australia, Singapore and India. The study is the outcome of data obtained from March 5 till June 1 with samples drawn from patients from Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Belagavi, Bidar, Bijapur, Mysuru, Davanagere and Bagalkot districts. 

When asked about the link between the existence of multiple clades of virus and surge in cases, Dr Ravi refrained from commenting, but pointed out that sample collection after June first is still under progress and results are awaited. He said that genome sequencing is a research tool and has no ‘diagnostic value’ and is not required to control the spread of virus. 

“It is up to the people... the way people behave,” he said. The samples in the study were mainly collected from contact clusters and cases with no contact history. But Dr Binukumar B K, a senior scientist at CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, said, “Unless there is a significant number of sequences, probably from across India, we will not be able to comment on its virulence and mortality. But for vaccination, different clades and strains will not be of much importance.” 

With the state battling a surge in cases, virus research labs in other parts of the state pointed to the need for more sequencing facilities. Dr Shantala, Nodal Officer of VRDL in BMCRI, said that a collective effort is needed in sequencing since it is important to know the progression of the virus. 

It can be helpful in vaccine trials to target particular strains, she added. Echoing a similar viewpoint, Amrutha Kumari, Nodal officer of VRDL Mysuru, said that if more labs are set up, especially in hospitals, it can yield more data.“We need to understand why we are getting more symptomatic cases unlike earlier. We need to know the immune response and we might not get this opportunity again,” she said.

