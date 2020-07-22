Attack on RSS worker: Court grants bail to four

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to four men accused of attacking an RSS worker during a rally organised in support of CAA and NRC at Town Hall in Bengaluru. Justice John Michael Cunha prnounced the order on Monday. The accused -- Mohammed Irfan, Akbar Pasha, Syed Siddique and Sanaulla Shariff – have been in judicial custody since January 12.

The judge imposed conditions that they should furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh each, with two sureties each for the like sum, they should appear before the court as and when required, and should not leave the territorial limits of the trial court without prior permission. The petitioners had moved the court with a bail plea, saying that they were falsely implicated on account of political pressure.

The prosecution contended that the accused belonged to Popular Front of India and later joined Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). They had conspired to kill a Hindu outfit leader, who attended the rally on December 22, 2019. As there was a huge crowd, they could not execute their plan, but they attacked the complainant Varun, an RSS worker, on JC Road.