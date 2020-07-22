Bagalkot doctors open Covid centre for health workers

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With Covid-19 cases among healthcare professionals on the rise, coupled with a shortage in beds, private doctors have come together to open an exclusive Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Bagalkot district, which will treat doctors, their immediate family, and nurses.In any eventuality, doctors may enroll to seek treatment at this 40-bed facility by paying a sum of Rs 20,000 for the first month and Rs 12,000 from the succeeding months. As many as 150 private doctors have registered, while another 20 are expected, Dr S L Patil, Chairman of Bagalkot Doctors Covid Care Team, told TNIE.

“We have made it mandatory for the enrolled doctors to encourage a nurse to work at the CCC, where they will receive insurance of Rs 5 lakh and free treatment for their families. Apart from good pay, the workforce will be provided standard PPE kits and accomodation,” he elaborated.According to sources, private doctors in many districts, including Gadag, Ballari and Tumakuru, have opened exclusive CCCs after they witnessed poor treatment, and a lack of facilities at state government-run civil hospitals.

While the Covid-19 mortality rate in the country is at 2.7 per cent, among infected healthcare professions, it stands at a whopping 11.12 per cent, Dr Prashant Katakol pointed out. A similar 20-bed centre is also planned in Vijayapura. “Doctors are also struggling to find beds if they get infected. In order to address their problems and take nurses and lab technicians into confidence by assuring them of proper treatment, we have also planned to start a Covid Care Centre at Vijayapura,” informed Dr Prakash.