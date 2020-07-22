JK Tyres cluster in Mysuru a worry

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Yet another cluster is causing worry to the authorities. In JK Tyres, nearly 100 employees have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last two days. Earlier, the Nanjangud-based pharmaceutical Jubilant Generics Limited was the epicentre of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru in the first wave of coronavirus cases. The district has been reporting over a 100 cases every day over the last one week.



Similar to the Jubilant case, the source of infection, in this case too, remains a mystery as it started to witness a spike in cases in a shorter span.

“After its employees tested positive, the tyre manufacturing company announced that it will get all its 3,500 employees working at its three units tested. It has tied up with two hospitals in Mysuru to get them tested,” said D K Lingaraju, Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC).According to a highly placed source at JK Tyres, 107 employees of the company who underwent rapid test on July 19 and 20 have tested positive. He said they are between the age group of 29 years and 59 years.

An employee said that the old plant has been closed and the JK radial tyre plant is functioning with less than 60 per cent staff and they are maintaining social distance. The employees can avail insurance facilities to get admitted to a super speciality hospital, Covid hospital or stay in the home quarantine.

Though the JK Factory management has made necessary arrangements for its employees, several employees are upset over the lack of communication.Meanwhile, fear has gripped Kumbara Koppal, Mettaalli, Hebbal and Manjunathpura as the majority of the employees of the old plant are housed there. Manjunath of Kumbar Koppal said that residents are staying indoors as they don’t want to take any chances.