Karnataka: Pandemic affects supplement distribution for malnourished children

Residents say the supply has resumed only in some areas after the long delay.

malnutrition

Image used for representational purpose only

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply of nutritious food to the underprivileged children in the region of Kalyana Karnataka which has the highest number of such children in the state.

As the Anganwadi workers are now busy with COVID-19 work children those who are depending on government food supply are affected. Residents say the supply has resumed only in some areas after the long delay.

ALSO READ | 68-day lockdown may have led to over 4.1 lakh more cases of underweight kids: Study

There are more than 57 lakh beneficiaries under the programme in Karnataka and in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, about 5.5 lakh malnourished children are covered under the programme. Kalburgi district itself has 2.2 lakh children depending on these products and other Kalyana Karnataka districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari also have special cases of underweight, poor growth and anaemia among children.

An official from the Women and Child Welfare Department, Ballari, said after COVID-19, most of the officers' duty schedule has been changed and most of the district and taluk level officers are busy with health works. "We admit that there is a delay in supplying the food but soon we shall begin the distribution," he said.

"Ballari district has more than 43,000 children and all are beneficiaries of government-funded nutrition. But recently the person responsible for the supply was suspended after he violated distribution rules in Harapanahalli taluk. At the same time, the Anganwadi workers are busy with the pandemic work and hence the delay," added the official.

Poor in India Lockdown impact COVID-19 Malnutrition underweight children
