Karnataka records 11,000 Covid cases in four days

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades set up outside Padarayanapura in Bengaluru | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just four days, that is from July 18 to July 21, the state has recorded a whopping 11,417 cases. On Tuesday, the 71,000-mark was breached with 3,649 fresh cases, and the total now stands at 71,069. The state has also crossed the 25,000 mark in total number of discharges at 25,549. The number of deaths for the day was 61, taking the toll to 1,464. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,715 new cases, 540 discharges and 24 deaths.

The state is aiming at collecting 50,000 samples a day and on Tuesday, there was a record 43,094 tests and of them, 35,780 were negative. The number of rapid antigen tests has also increased to 19,328.Ballari stood second after Bengaluru in the number of positive cases at 193, Dakshina Kannada recorded 149 cases and Mysuru 135. The least number of cases was from Kodagu with only one case.BBMP Commissioner N Majunath Prasad on Tuesday said that in the last 10 days, the lowest number of positive cases reported was 1,267, while on an average it has been recording 2,344 new cases. 

He said that there are 9,797 containment zones in Bengaluru. In the last 24 hours, 509 new cases have been reported, of which 35 are from Ward 32. Thanisandra with the maximum number of cases has overtaken Shanatala Nagar ward. The other wards are Shanatala Nagar with 64 cases, Pattabhiramanagar 30, Kumarswamy Layout 22, Jakkur 21, Koramangala 20, Shanthinagar, Chickpet, Chamarajpet, Chikkalasandra and Kempegowda wards 14 each, Sattugunteplaya, Hombegowda Nagar, Sanjyanagar, Jeevan Bima Nagar and Kadugodi 13 each, Hoysala Nagar, Madiwala, Jayanagara and Attur 12 each, Hongasandra, Anjanapura, Manorayanapalya, Banasawadi, Pulakeshinagar, Begur, Bilekahalli and Vishwanathanagenagalli 11 each and Konanakunte, Binnypet, HSR Layout, Girinagar and Yelachenahalli 10 each. He said that because of the lockdown, the cases have come down slightly.

