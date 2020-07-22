STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike of 4,764 COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 75,833

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with 36,993 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 3,991 and Kalaburagi 3,141.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

Representational image.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of 4,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 75,833 and the death toll 1,519, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 1,780 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 4,764 fresh cases, a whopping 2,050 were reported from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 18 with 4,537 cases.

As of July 22 evening, cumulatively 75,833 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,519 deaths and 27,239 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 47,069 active cases, 46,451 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 618 are in Intensive Care Units.

Fifteen of the 55 deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by five each from Dharwad and Mysuru, Haveri 4, three each from Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, two each from Raichur, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote and Tumakuru, and one each from Udupi, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Chamarajanagara.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,050 cases, Udupi 281, Belagavi 219, Kalaburagi 175, Dakshina Kannada 162, Dharwad 158, Mysuru 145, Bengaluru Rural 139, Raichur 135, Ballari 134 and Chikkaballapura, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with 36,993 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 3,991 and Kalaburagi 3,141.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban was on top with 8,288 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,881 and Udupi 1,765.

A total of 11,12,874 samples were tested so far, out of which 48,140 were tested on Wednesday alone.

The bulletin said 24,319 of the 48,140 samples tested on Wednesday were rapid antigen tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp